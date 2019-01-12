Bill Belichick to coach 40th postseason game, Andy Reid his 25th

Getty Images

Bill Belichick will add to his long list of accomplishments on Sunday by becoming the first coach in NFL history to coach in 40 postseason games.

When the Patriots take the field against the Chargers, it will be Belichick’s 40th in the postseason (38 with the Patriots and two with the Browns). In second place are Don Shula and Tom Landry, with 36 each. Belichick also has the record for postseason wins, with 28. Landry is second with 20 and Shula is third with 19.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who will coach his 25th postseason game when the Colts come to Kansas City, will move into sole possession of No. 4 on the career playoff games list. He’s currently tied with Chuck Noll, Mike Holmgren and Joe Gibbs at 24 each. Reid has a career postseason record of 11-13.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will be coaching in just his second playoff game today. It will be the biggest difference in playoff games (40-2) and playoff wins (28-1) between two playoff coaches in NFL history.