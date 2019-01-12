Blake Jarwin, Cole Beasley are active for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have two of their offensive weapons who earned questionable designations. Tight end Blake Jarwin and receiver Cole Beasley passed pregame workouts, and both are active for tonight’s game against the Rams.

Neither Jarwin nor Beasley practiced this week because of an ankle injury.

Beasley had three receptions for 28 yards in last week’s wild-card playoff win over the Seahawks, and Jarwin caught three passes for 15 yards.

Left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo also is active after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury, but rookie Connor Williams is expected to start.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Mike White, safety Darian Thompson (groin), running back Darius Jackson, linebacker Chris Covington, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle).

The Rams enter the game healthy, and their inactive list includes no surprises. Defensive back Darious Williams, running back Justin Davis, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, outside linebacker Trevon Young, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart will not dress.