Chiefs fly out to 7-0 lead over Colts

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
AP

The Chiefs’ bid for their first home playoff win in 25 years is off to a good start.

The defense forced a punt after three plays to open the game and the Chiefs offense flew 90 yards in five plays to grab a 7-0 lead over the Colts. Running back Damien Williams picked up the last 10 of the yards on a touchdown run over snowy ground.

Patrick Mahomes opened his postseason career with an 11-yard completion to Tyreek Hill and followed that up with big gains on throws to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. Watkins’ 34-yard catch was his first since Week 11 as he’s been out with a foot injury since then.

The Colts never trailed against the Titans or Texans the last two weeks, but playing from in front the whole way isn’t an option this time around.

15 responses to “Chiefs fly out to 7-0 lead over Colts

  5. Steelers and Chargers would have been the best matchup in the afc to take down the Chiefs this year not the Colts. The 3 game losing streak proved costly unfortunately for them. The Steelers D needs to continue to get better to get back in the playoffs. They’ll always have the qb to get there.

  6. There is only one option for the Colts… find a patriot fan and ask for help since they know everything about football.

  7. Teams can have the worst defense in the nfl but come the playoffs it’s a new season and the defense can step up their game and become great.

    ======
    I do know the Patriots are all living in your head…

  11. steelcurtainn says:
    Steelers and Chargers would have been the best matchup in the afc to take down the Chiefs this year not the Colts.
    ==

    Moot, not to mention utterly irrelevant point.
    The Steelers aren’t in the playoffs because they couldn’t even “take down” mediocre Denver or the bumbling Raiders.

  14. The Indianapolis Colts have let Patrick Mahomes continue to find targets, specifically in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Before this game, Mahomes was around 50% on passing when with the ball for 3+ seconds. This clearly is a stat Indy isnt maintaining, as Mahomes and the Chiefs offense has time and time again hit passes for 1st downs from practically every position behind scrimmage. (And it isnt even halftime yet) Not to mention that Indianapolis has let the Chiefs bypass every issue they have encountered offensively through a wide variety of defensive penalties, specifically offsides.
    If this continues, Kansas City, hands down, wins the game easily. Andrew Luck wont get even the slightest chance because Mahomes will just keep on driving down, and maintaining a 10+ point game for KC.

  15. Stupid comment of the year “ the Steelers and Chargers were the best teams equipped to beat the Chiefs…”. Not surprised to hear a Steeler fan show his complete lack of knowledge about the game of football. Your team gave up 6 TD passes at home in a loss to KC and lost 4 of their last 6 to lose out on a playoff spot to a team QB’d by Lamar Jackson. The only thing more embarrassing than the Steeler players are their clueless fans.

