Chiefs fly out to 7-0 lead over Colts

AP

The Chiefs’ bid for their first home playoff win in 25 years is off to a good start.

The defense forced a punt after three plays to open the game and the Chiefs offense flew 90 yards in five plays to grab a 7-0 lead over the Colts. Running back Damien Williams picked up the last 10 of the yards on a touchdown run over snowy ground.

Patrick Mahomes opened his postseason career with an 11-yard completion to Tyreek Hill and followed that up with big gains on throws to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. Watkins’ 34-yard catch was his first since Week 11 as he’s been out with a foot injury since then.

The Colts never trailed against the Titans or Texans the last two weeks, but playing from in front the whole way isn’t an option this time around.