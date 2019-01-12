Chiefs move past Colts, will host AFC title game for first time

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
AP

The Chiefs won their first home playoff game in 25 years on Saturday and they’ll get a chance at another one next Sunday.

We won’t know who will be on the other sideline until the Patriots and Chargers square off tomorrow, but we do know that the Chiefs will host a conference title game for the first time in franchise history. The top seed in the AFC got out to a 17-0 lead in the first half and watched their defense overwhelm the Colts offense over most of a 31-13 win.

The Chiefs have only played in one AFC title game in their history as both of their Super Bowl trips came when they still called the AFL home. Regardless of which team advances to face them, they looked very capable of making their third visit to the big game against Indianapolis.

Patrick Mahomes was 27-of-41 for 278 yards and ran for a touchdown, Tyreek Hill ran for a score while catching eight passes, Travis Kelce had 108 receiving yards and Damien Williams continued to shine as the team’s top running back. Those headline performances took a backseat to the play of the Kansas City defense for much of the day.

They held the Colts without a first down for more than 28 minutes to open the game and totally shut down the run game despite finishing 27th in run defense during the regular season. They sacked Andrew Luck three times, forced a fumble a couple of plays after a Sammy Watkins turnover and didn’t allow the Colts to convert a third down all night.

A touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with just over five minutes left got the Indy offense on the board and it looked like they might get another chance to make it a game in the final minutes by forcing a punt, but Najee Goode, who blocked a punt for the first Colts touchdown of the game, was flagged for running into punter Dustin Colquitt.

It was the 10th penalty of the night for the Colts — another big negative for the Colts on a night overstuffed with them — and the Chiefs would add a Darrel Williams touchdown a short time later.

A big night for the defense wasn’t par for the course for the Chiefs this season. It was the high-powered offense that led the Chiefs to this point and the prospect of matching Saturday’s defensive performance to that kind of firepower again next week should warm hearts on a chilly night in Kansas City.

76 responses to "Chiefs move past Colts, will host AFC title game for first time

  13. As thrilled as I am that a detestable organization like the Colts aren’t sniffing a Super Bowl that game by Vinatieri was hard to watch.

    Hang em up buddy. Enjoy the well deserved fun of retirement.

  14. FatBaba says:
    January 12, 2019 at 3:37 pm
    Chiefs lose today. You heard it hear first.
    ______________________________________________________
    How’s it feel loser…stay out of the prediction business

  15. The Colts had a hell of a good year. I don’t think many people expected them to make the playoffs this season.

    The Chiefs are going to very tough to beat next weekend against the Patriots or the Chargers. 🙂

    Patrick Mahomes is a stud.

  17. It wasn’t that difficult to shut down the Colts rushing attack. Indy had a 6.2 ypc average but only ran the ball 14 times.

  18. thefirm2018 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    Nice now let’s see the Rams eliminate Dallas!!!

    —————————————–

    No way I really think the Cowboys are going to win this game.

  21. Finally. I’m sure they are happy to get those many years of playoff losses monkey off their back. Best news is that they found their defense tonight. Cheifs look dangerous right now.

  22. Luck has a weaker arm than a pool noodle.

    Weaklings don’t deserve to move on in the playoffs.

  25. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:55 pm
    GoodellMustGo and tylawpicksix are ready to cry tomorrow or next week
    ——-
    😭😭😭😭

  28. Does anyone still want to argue that there’s a weaker conference in the league than the AFC South? Anyone?

  29. Hey Adam Gase, Did you see what good coaching can do for a good player like Damien Williams, another one of your cast offs.

  31. Does anyone still want to argue that there’s a weaker conference in the league than the AFC South? Anyone?

    AFC South was the only division in the entire NFL to have 3 teams with winning records… so no, I disagree

  33. Sure I’ll get a lot of thumbs down on this and I know Dallas has a way to go especially havin to go through 2 of 3 great teams (LA, NO and yes Philly counting you too) to get there but how entertaining would a Dak vs Mahomes Super Bowl be? We’ll see what happens but congrats KC fans got a great young QB leadin the way. Best of luck

  35. The Colts forgot that they had to play today. The second week of playoff football shouldnt be this bad.

  37. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:55 pm
    GoodellMustGo and tylawpicksix are ready to cry tomorrow or next week

    Q4 – (:26) (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short right intended for R.Lockette INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at NE -1. M.Butler to NE 2 for 3 yards (R.Lockette). PENALTY on NE, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 1 yard, enforced at NE 2

    😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂

  39. Luck’s reconstructed arm was exposed today in cold weather. It’s like a wet noodle. However I still believe the Patriots can go to Arrowhead and win.

  41. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:55 pm
    GoodellMustGo and tylawpicksix are ready to cry tomorrow or next week
    ——————————————————

    Says the troll that’s been crying for going on 3 years.
    How’s that Hawks legion of bust dynasty going?

  43. teflondyme says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:25 pm
    Take the under, the Chiefs will choke as usual. Andy Reid always the bridesmaid never the bride, his offenses don’t win championships.
    ________________________________________________________________________
    Well you got the under right…now go live in your dark hole until next year.

  47. doggz109 says:

    January 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    Patriots would get killed by this Chiefs team. Please win tomorrow Chargers.

    —-

    You can thumbs the guy down but he is likely right. Pats only beat the Chiefs by 3 last time, early in the season, and they are anything but dominant this year.

    Now why you asking for the Chargers to win confounds me a little?

  48. True. The 43-40 victory over KC unfortunately doesnt justify a New England victory prediction though, as our defense has been rough for a few years. Expect Brady to be sending a lot of short passes to Gronk and Edelman, as he’s up against Joey Bosa and Mark Ingram this week, and, if they win, up against Justin Houston and Dee Ford next week. (After how Houston and Ford played tonight, that would be scary.)

  49. Chiefs are going to be tough to beat. Hood for them. Ballard has his work cut out for the Colts next year. Too many penalties today, and luck has no one to throw to. Needs in the offseason:

    Pass rush, RG, new receivers, do, time to replace vinny

  50. moneymike23 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:02 pm
    Remember last week when Colts fans thought their coach was the next coming of Vince Lombardi
    after one playoff win?

    No. I remember saying they got the right guy. Which they did. I saw no one saying the Second Coming, anything about the SB, or anything about anything but gratitude, which is deserved.

    What they should be talking about is how they dodged a bullet when McDaniels lost his nerve/showed his true (read, BAD) character. I personally would be celebrating Frank and I am nowhere near a Colts fan. I was rooting KC.

  52. bassplucker says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Does anyone still want to argue that there’s a weaker conference in the league than the AFC South? Anyone?
    ———————-
    Absolutely yes. The AFC East! Pats are terrific. Jets/Dolphins/Bills pathetic. Look at the records and head to head with the South. Not even close.

  53. Total and complete domination. MVP. We now have what we’ve never had in the playoffs. A franchise QB. Did anyone notice we changed out 3 of the 4 back end defenders? This is a different defense ladies.

  54. doggz109 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    Patriots would get killed by this Chiefs team. Please win tomorrow Chargers.

    ————

    I’m pretty sure the Patriots already beat the Chiefs this season. No matter what, they or the Chargers will give them a better game than the soft Colts

  55. objectivefbfan says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:11 pm
    doggz109 says:

    January 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    Patriots would get killed by this Chiefs team. Please win tomorrow Chargers.

    —-

    You can thumbs the guy down but he is likely right. Pats only beat the Chiefs by 3 last time, early in the season, and they are anything but dominant this year.

    ——
    The Chiefs miss Hunt now and they had him the first time. Just sayin’.

    Should be a great game. But the Pats have some business to take care of first 🙂

  56. moneymike23 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:02 pm
    Remember last week when Colts fans thought their coach was the next coming of Vince Lombardi
    after one playoff win?

    Um yes. Pretty much YOY it’s the AFC East. Easy to win when you know you get 6/6 or 5/6. Almost guarantees a first round bye. NFCW is generally competitive. NFCN has had at least 2-3 teams competing. NFCS…NOLA, ATL, CAR, so that’s 3. NFCE…ok that’s an argument.

    AFCE – weak for more than a decade. AFCN, I think sent 3 teams to the playoffs a few years back and only became bad this year. AFCS, fair to middling, might be a contender. AFCW is traditionally at least a 2 horse race. Sometimes 3.

    So yeah. I do disagree. Guess I am “anyone”. Some legacy. AFCE is like varsity playing pop warner.

  59. jman967 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Chiefs looked great.
    Gonna be a tough out for the Chargers next week.

    —-

    You’re right — it’ll be exceptionally tough since you can’t do it from the golf course.

    Maybe Pittsburgh one of these years will finally have the discipline from top to bottom to corral all the great talent they seem to always have and become a team that goes to the AFC championship every year for a decade.

    Or, then again, maybe they won’t.

  60. Congrats to the Chiefs and their fans. As good as Alex Smith was, the Chiefs were right to go with Mahomes.

    First time in 16 years an AFC Championship game will be somewhere other than Denver, Foxboro, Indianapolis or Pittsburgh.

  62. hedleykow says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:19 pm
    Mahomes = GOAT (no *asterisk required)

    Chiefs don’t need to cheat. (period)


    And yet they were fined and lost multiple draft picks for tampering (Maclin). That’s called cheating cupcake. 🙂

  63. redclaw1314 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:15 pm
    the Colts still have their “1-0” flag and nobody can take that away
    ——-
    Are the 2-0 shirts on their way to South America?

    🙂

  65. bassplucker says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Does anyone still want to argue that there’s a weaker conference in the league than the AFC South? Anyone?
    ————-
    Yes – obviously the AFCN whose best got embarrassed at home by Colts just last weekend!! And they say attention spans are getting sh… what were we talking about?

  68. atlantablewa28to3lead says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:33 pm
    Congrats to the Chiefs and their fans. As good as Alex Smith was, the Chiefs were right to go with Mahomes.
    First time in 16 years an AFC Championship game will be somewhere other than Denver, Foxboro, Indianapolis or Pittsburgh.
    ——————————————————————————————————-
    An indication of how inept Ownership/Management has been in the AFC-or how rare quality Ownership/Management has been in the AFC.

  70. Patriot fans talking a lot of smack like they’ve accomplished something without cheating. But this is why they are the toughest fan base in football. Super tough fans.

  71. Best 3 AFC teams by a mile are left.

    As it should be. Frauds like the Dolts and Ratbirds didn’t belong in the playoffs.

  72. vaphinfan says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:04 pm
    Patriot fans talking a lot of smack like they’ve accomplished something without cheating. But this is why they are the toughest fan base in football. Super tough fans.
    ——-
    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  74. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:39 pm
    hedleykow says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:19 pm
    Mahomes = GOAT (no *asterisk required)

    Chiefs don’t need to cheat. (period)


    And yet they were fined and lost multiple draft picks for tampering (Maclin). That’s called cheating cupcake. 🙂
    ———-

    The Chiefs took their medicine like men in that case. They owned it and moved on, unlike the Patriots, who cheat and then double down by lying about it and smashing cell phones and such. The Patriots fashion themselves after Trump, Brady’s and Belichick’s hero.

  76. hedleykow says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:05 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:39 pm
    hedleykow says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:19 pm
    Mahomes = GOAT (no *asterisk required)

    Chiefs don’t need to cheat. (period)


    And yet they were fined and lost multiple draft picks for tampering (Maclin). That’s called cheating cupcake. 🙂
    ———-

    The Chiefs took their medicine like men in that case. They owned it and moved on, unlike the Patriots, who cheat and then double down by lying about it and smashing cell phones and such. The Patriots fashion themselves after Trump, Brady’s and Belichick’s hero.
    ——
    The Patriots never cheated. Fabricated completely made up cheating doesn’t count silly! 🙂

