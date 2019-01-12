Chiefs out to 17-0 lead at Arrowhead

Getty Images

The Chiefs got a week of rest before facing the Colts at home in the divisional round on Saturday and the time off appears to have agreed with them.

Patrick Mahomes directed touchdown drives on the team’s first two possessions and the Chiefs defense forced three three and outs by the Colts offense to leave the home team up 17-0 with left to play in the first half.

If there’s any reason for concern for Kansas City, it is that Mahomes was limping a bit after going down after throwing an incompletion in the second quarter. Mahomes remained in the game for an unsuccessful attempt to convert on third down before limping to the bench. Reports from Kansas City say Mahomes is showing no concern about an injury as he reviews the drive on a tablet while sitting on the sideline.

The Chiefs have converted a pair of fourth downs on Damien Williams runs and the former Dolphins back also scored the team’s first touchdown of the afternoon. Tyreek Hill ran 36 yards for the second score and Harrison Butker‘s field goal capped a 12-play drive for the first points of the second quarter.

Indianapolis has picked up 12 yards of offense while digging themselves a 21-point hole and about the only thing they can feel good about is that the Chiefs once led an Andrew Luck-led Colts team 38-10 in the second half of a playoff game that the Colts would go on to win 45-44.