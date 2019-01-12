Clark Hunt: “So special” to have AFC title game at home

Getty Images

The Chiefs ended a long run without a home playoff win by beating the Colts 31-13 on Saturday and that win means they will be hosting the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.

It is the first time the game will be played in Kansas City and it is just the second time the Chiefs have gone to the conference championship since the AFL-NFL merger. Winning the game would mean winning the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is named after the franchise’s founder and father of current owner Clark Hunt.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s something we feel as an organization we should have accomplished in recent history,” Hunt said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Since Andy [Reid] came here, we’ve had a lot of shots. But finally we get a chance to win that AFC championship and to get to do it at home is so special for us.”

The Chiefs will host either the Patriots or the Chargers next Sunday. They lost 43-40 in New England in Week Six and split two games with the Chargers with the Chargers win coming in Kansas City.