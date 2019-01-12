Colts force fumble, give ball right back to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Colts defense has stepped up after a rough first half on Sunday and that put the team’s offense in position to score its first points of the afternoon.

Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard forced and recovered a fumble by Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins with just over a minute to play in the third quarter. That gave the Colts the ball on Kansas City’s 20-yard-line, but they wouldn’t make anything good happen with the prime location.

Andrew Luck was incomplete on first down and Dee Ford stripped the Colts quarterback of the ball on second down. Justin Houston, who has two sacks on Saturday, recovered the football to keep the Chiefs up 24-7 and a miserable day continued for the Colts offense.

Luck is now 12-of-20 for 121 yards and the Colts offensive line has looked nothing like the strength it was while the Colts were winning 10 of their last 11 games. They have 15 minutes left to try to change that around, but there’s little sign that the run will last past Saturday.