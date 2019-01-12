Cowboys close to within one score

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t going away just yet, but they will have to find a way to stop the Rams to get a chance for a comeback.

Dallas scored a touchdown on a 1-yard Ezekiel Elliott run with 5:20 left in the third quarter, and Dak Prescott‘s pass to Amari Cooper on the two-point conversion has closed the Cowboys’ deficit to 23-15. The Cowboys now are three-for-three on two-point conversions this season.

Elliott’s touchdown run came two plays after Prescott scrambled to buy time and found Michael Gallup for a 44-yard gain to the Los Angeles 2. The play stood after a Rams challenge.

The Cowboys opened the second half with a three-and-out, and the Rams marched down for a field goal.

The Rams have scored on every possession aside from the final one of the first half when Greg Zuerlein missed a 63-yard field goal as time expired.