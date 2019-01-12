Cowboys expected to negotiate extension with Jason Garrett

Getty Images

The Cowboys will try to extend their season by beating the Rams on Saturday night and they reportedly plan to extend their head coach’s contract whenever the season does come to an end.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to open negotiations on a new deal with Garrett in the offseason. Garrett’s last extension came in 2015 and he is currently signed through the 2019 season.

Garrett took over as head coach in Dallas on an interim basis in 2010 and has gone 77-59 in the regular season. The Cowboys have made the playoffs three times in his tenure and they are 2-2 in those appearances after beating the Seahawks last Saturday.

With the Bengals and Dolphins reportedly set to hire others, it also appears that the Cowboys will retain Kris Richard as a member of the coaching staff. That return may come with a new title of defensive coordinator with Rod Marinelli becoming a senior defensive assistant.