Cowboys take 7-3 lead on Amari Cooper touchdown

Amari Cooper hadn’t scored since Dec. 9 when he had three scores against the Eagles. It took him only two catches and 8:57 to score against the Rams.

Cooper’s 29-yard catch-and-run to the end zone has given the Cowboys a 7-3 lead.

On the Cowboys’ first drive, Cooper caught two passes for 35 yards and drew a 15-yard penalty on Marcus Peters for unnecessary roughness after Ezekiel Elliott gained 5 yards on fourth-and-one from the Rams 49.

Cooper mentioned his history with Peters and Aqib Talib earlier in the week. Cooper previously played for the Raiders, Talib with the Broncos and Peters with the Chiefs.

Dak Prescott completed 3-of-3 passes for 48 yards, including a 13-yarder to tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin was questionable with a high-ankle sprain.