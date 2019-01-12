Dolphins sign quarterback Jake Rudock

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t know who their starting quarterback will be this season, but they do know one name on the quarterback depth chart.

Jake Rudock has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Dolphins.

A 2016 sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Michigan, Rudock has thrown just five regular-season passes in his NFL career. But he has shown flashes of promise in the preseason. The Dolphins will get the full offseason to work with him and see if he has what it takes to make the 53-man roster.

Although Ryan Tannehill is still under contract for two more seasons, his cap hit of $26.6 million next year makes it unlikely the Dolphins will bring him back. The only other contract the Dolphins have under contract in 2019 is Luke Falk.