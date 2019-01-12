Eric Berry, Spencer Ware out for Chiefs

Getty Images

Word on Saturday morning was that wide receiver Sammy Watkins would be back in the lineup for the Chiefs against the Colts and that was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Watkins is off the inactive list after missing the final five games of the regular season with a foot injury. The other two players listed as questionable by the Chiefs this week are going to miss the game, however.

Safety Eric Berry is out for the 15th time in 17 games this season because of a heel injury that kept him from practicing on Thursday and Friday. Running back Spencer Ware was limited all three days because of a hamstring injury that is keeping him out for the third straight game.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, tight end Deon Yelder, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin are also inactive for Kansas City.