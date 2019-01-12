Gary Kubiak still wants to be an offensive coordinator, could go to Jaguars

Getty Images

New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio surprised the NFL world by deciding not to hire Gary Kubiak as his offensive coordinator, and now Kubiak is looking for work elsewhere.

Kubiak wants to be an offensive coordinator and the Jaguars are interested in bringing him in, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The news that Kubiak was interested in becoming the Broncos’ offensive coordinator came as a surprise because two years ago Kubiak resigned as the Broncos’ head coach and said health issues made it impossible for him to do the job. But Kubiak apparently feels that he’s up to the task of being an offensive coordinator again, as he previously was in both Denver and Baltimore.

The Jaguars fired Nathaniel Hackett during the 2018 season and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich took over the job for the remainder of the season. Darrell Bevell’s name has also emerged as a potential coordinator in Jacksonville.