Mahomes says Chiefs worked on their cadence to get the Colts to jump offside

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2019, 8:40 PM EST
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the Colts’ defense off balance all day today, getting them to jump offside five times. Afterward he said that was part of the plan.

Mahomes said he and his teammates were working on his cadence all week, trying to get the Colts offside while making sure the Chiefs’ offensive players didn’t jump as they have at times when Mahomes has used a hard count.

“It just worked tonight. We’ve done it all year long and we’ve gone backwards sometimes so we worked on it this week not to go backwards off the cadence,” Mahomes said. “We were good with the cadence this week and we’re going to try to translate that to next week.”

Playing at home helps, and Mahomes said he’s eager to get another home game in the AFC Championship.

“We want to play at this stadium, we want to win at Arrowhead Stadium. We get the opportunity to play here next week and we’re coming in with that mentality,” Mahomes said.

Whether it’s the Chargers or the Patriots next, the Chiefs will be a tough team to beat. Especially if the defense keeps giving Mahomes free plays.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Mahomes says Chiefs worked on their cadence to get the Colts to jump offside

  1. Not a Chiefs fan but the first thing I thought when I heard they traded Alex Smith and named Mahomes the starter was “What are they thinking?” As it turns out, Mahomes looks like he’s pretty good. I’m sure a lot of the experts praising Mahomes now blasted Andy Reid for drafting him at #10. Who’s smarter now eh? Selecting QBs in the first round is largely a crap shoot but I’d say Andy Reid won on that one.

    Also, the more I watch that guy the more I like him. He’s a great example of how you can be a great player yet still look like you’re having fun and not be a jerk about it.

  3. I wonder if the same whiny people that groan about Rodgers doing this will have anything to say about Mahomes doing the same. All QB’s try it, some are just more successful at it. Luck and Rivers are good at it as well, as was Peyton Manning, just to name a few.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!