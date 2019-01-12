Mahomes says Chiefs worked on their cadence to get the Colts to jump offside

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the Colts’ defense off balance all day today, getting them to jump offside five times. Afterward he said that was part of the plan.

Mahomes said he and his teammates were working on his cadence all week, trying to get the Colts offside while making sure the Chiefs’ offensive players didn’t jump as they have at times when Mahomes has used a hard count.

“It just worked tonight. We’ve done it all year long and we’ve gone backwards sometimes so we worked on it this week not to go backwards off the cadence,” Mahomes said. “We were good with the cadence this week and we’re going to try to translate that to next week.”

Playing at home helps, and Mahomes said he’s eager to get another home game in the AFC Championship.

“We want to play at this stadium, we want to win at Arrowhead Stadium. We get the opportunity to play here next week and we’re coming in with that mentality,” Mahomes said.

Whether it’s the Chargers or the Patriots next, the Chiefs will be a tough team to beat. Especially if the defense keeps giving Mahomes free plays.