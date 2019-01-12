Malik Hooker inactive for Colts on Saturday

Getty Images

The Chiefs are without Eric Berry for Saturday’s game against the Colts and Indianapolis is also down a safety for the divisional round game.

Safety Malik Hooker will not be in the lineup for the Colts as a result of the foot injury he suffered in last Saturday’s win over the Texans. He didn’t practice this week, but said that he expected to be in the lineup before being listed as questionable on Thursday.

Rookie George Odom will start in Hooker’s place.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis were ruled out during the week. Center Josh Andrews, offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, linebacker Ahmad Thomas and running back Jonathan Williams round out the inactive list.