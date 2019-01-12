NFL fines Michael Bennett, Adrian Amos for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Michael Bennett and Adrian Amos both picked up costly penalties in the Eagles’ win over the Bears last weekend, and they picked up costly fines as well.

Bennett was fined $10,026 and Amos was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness, the NFL confirmed today.

The penalty on Bennett was a big one for the Eagles, coming on a third down and extending a Bears scoring drive. The Amos penalty also came on a third down and helped the Eagles extend a scoring drive.

The NFL’s decision to fine Amos more than Bennett was likely due to the nature of the fouls: Bennett’s came while pushing and shoving with Kyle Long after a play, while Amos’s was a hit on a defenseless receiver, the kind of play that the NFL is particularly concerned about cracking down on.