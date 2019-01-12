Patrick Mahomes puts Chiefs up 24-7 at half

Getty Images

Playoff Patrick Mahomes looks a lot like regular season Patrick Mahomes and that’s got the Chiefs in good position after the first half of Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Mahomes ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:40 left in the first half that put the Chiefs up 24-7 in their bid for their first home playoff win in 25 years. They drafted Mahomes in hopes that he’d be part of such victories and he’s continuing to make that decision look good on Saturday.

Mahomes is 18-of-27 for 195 yards to go with his rushing touchdown and the Chiefs defense has been just as sparkling through the first 30 minutes. They held the Colts without a first down for the first 28-plus minutes and allowed only 21 yards over that span in a performance that may have Captain Andrew Luck dreaming about being back at the Battle of Chickamauga.

The only bright spot for Indianapolis before the final drive of the second quarter came when Najee Goode blocked Dustin Colquitt‘s only punt of the game. Wide receiver Zach Pascal recovered the ball for a touchdown and gave the Colts a window back into the game before Mahomes led another touchdown drive.

The Colts rallied for four first downs, 70 yards and a field goal attempt as time expired in the first half. Adam Vinatieri missed a chance to add another make to his long playoff resume when his kick knocked snow off the upright instead of going in, which ended the half with a thud that fit in with everything else about their day.