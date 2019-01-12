Rams have 127 yards, two red zone possessions, six points

Getty Images

The Rams have 25 plays, 127 yards and two red zone possessions. They also have only six points.

Los Angeles had to settle for two chip-shot field goals on two long drives and trail Dallas 7-6 with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Greg Zuerlein has hit field goals of 25 and 23 yards after the Rams stalled at the Dallas 7 and the Dallas 5.

On their second possession, the Rams had a touchdown overturned on replay as the ball hit the ground on what officials initially ruled a 9-yard touchdown catch by Brandin Cooks. It appeared Byron Jones got his hand in to knock the ball loose as Cooks went to the ground.

The Rams already have run for 85 yards, but C.J. Anderson has done most of the damage.

Todd Gurley, returning after missing the past two games with left knee inflammation, has only 25 yards on six carries as Anderson has proved more effective. Anderson has seven carries for 48 yards.