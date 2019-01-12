Rams headed to NFC Championship Game for first time since 2001

Getty Images

See C.J. run. Run, C.J., run.

See Todd run. Run, Todd, run.

C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley both rushed for more than 100 yards in leading the Rams to a 30-22 victory over the Cowboys that didn’t feel that close.

The Rams ran for 273 yards, gained 459 total yards and punted only once. They scored on six of nine possessions, missing a 63-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, punting on their seventh possession and kneeling in victory formation to end the game.

Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 7:16 remaining gave the Rams a 15-point lead. The Cowboys got it back within a one-possession game with 2:11 left on a 1-yard Dak Prescott run, but with the Rams facing a third-and-seven, Jared Goff ran for 11 yards to ice it.

It sends the Rams to their first NFC Championship Game since 2001. They will either travel to New Orleans next weekend or play host to the Eagles.

Anderson had 23 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Gurley 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in his return from left knee inflammation that kept him out the final two regular-season games.

Goff’s run, though, was as big as any in the game, ending the Cowboys’ chance at a comeback. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 186 yards.

The Cowboys ranked third against the run this season, had allowed only three 100-yard rushers and held the Seahawks, the top-ranked rushing offense, to 73 rushing yards last week. They had not allowed two backs in the same game to rush for 100 yards since Dec. 20, 2008, in the final game at Texas Stadium when La’Ron McClain and Willis McGahee did it for Baltimore.

The Cowboys ran for only 50 yards, as Ezekiel Elliott had 20 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and Prescott two carries for 3 yards and a touchdown. Dallas had 308 total yards.

The Cowboys went 1-for-10 on third down and 3-for-4 on fourth down.

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had perhaps his best game of the season, with four tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss, and Aaron Donald was dominant, with two tackles and a tackle for loss.