Rams lead 3-0 after first drive, running for 38 yards

The Rams had no problem moving the ball against the Cowboys defense after taking the opening kickoff. At least not until they got inside the 15-yard line.

The Rams ran for 38 yards on seven carries, with Todd Gurley gaining 19 yards on four carries and C.J. Anderson 19 yards on three carries.

But the Rams stalled after reaching the Dallas 14. Anderson had runs of 3 and 4 yards and Jared Goff threw incomplete on third down after being rushed on a blitz by Leighton Vander Esch.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 25-yard field goal.

The Cowboys had two offsides penalties in the Rams’ 68-yard drive.