Rams run by Cowboys to 20-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

C.J. Anderson has played for three teams this season. He was a free agent as recently as Dec. 13.

Anderson, though, has found new life in Los Angeles.

After gaining 316 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 47 touches in the past two games, Anderson rushed for 78 yards against the Cowboys in the first half. His 1-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left in the second quarter gave the Rams a 13-7 lead.

Todd Gurley, who missed the past two games with left knee inflammation, scored on a 35-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 20-7 with 3:27 remaining in the second quarter. Gurley has 80 yards on 10 carries.

The Rams could have an even bigger lead than the 20-7 lead they do have.

They settled for chip-shot field goals of 25 and 23 yards after stalling at the Dallas 7 and 5 on their first two drives; on their second possession, Brandin Cooks‘ 9-yard touchdown was overturned on replay as he dropped the ball while going to the ground; and linebacker Samson Ebukam dropped a pick-six.

As it was, the Rams dominated the first half, with 170 rushing yards and 291 total yards. The Cowboys ranked third against the run in the regular season.

The Rams scored on their first four possessions and had Greg Zuerlein miss a 63-yard field goal as time expired on their final possession of the half.

The Cowboys scored on their first possession to take a 7-3 lead, but it’s been all Rams since.

Dallas has 119 yards as Ezekiel Elliott has nine carries for 40 yards and Dak Prescott has completed 8 of 13 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Amari Cooper has three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.