Report: Packers interviewing Karl Dorrell for coordinator job

The Packers have a defensive coordinator, having kept Mike Pettine. They remain in search of an offensive coordinator.

Green Bay has received permission to interview Jets receivers coach Karl Dorrell for the job, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dorrell, 55, has spent the past four seasons with the Jets. He previously served as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Vanderbilt (2014), quarterbacks coach for the Texans (2012-13) and Dolphins (2011) and receivers coach for the Dolphins (2008-10). He has 13 years experience as an NFL assistant.

Dorrell was the head coach at UCLA from 2003-07.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur already has interviewed former Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the job.