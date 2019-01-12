Report: Sammy Watkins is expected to play

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins has made one appearance in more than two months. He’ll make another today, reportedly.

Watkins is expected to play on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Chiefs had listed Watkins as questionable with the foot injury that derailed the second half of his first season with the team.

The question, if he plays, becomes whether he’ll be 100 percent, whether he’ll be less than 100 percent but fully engaged in the game plan, or whether he’ll simply be a decoy.

For the year, Watkins has 40 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns. His best games came in Week Eight versus Denver (eight catches, 107 yards, two touchdowns) and Week Two at Pittsburgh (six catches, 100 yards and a 31-yard rushing attempt).

That level of production makes his free-agency contract, which in many ways trumps the deal signed by Odell Beckham Jr. with the Giants, seem questionable. But his presence makes it easier for others on the offense to do damage, forcing defenses to account for both Watkins and Tyreek Hill.

Although the Chiefs have continued to win games without Watkins, the biggest game of the year is coming, against a team that has won 10 of its last 11 games. To beat the Colts, the Chiefs could use Watkins to play, and to play well.