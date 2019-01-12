Report: Steve Sarkisian unlikely to end up in Arizona

Getty Images

So much for Steve Sarkisian being close to a deal with the Cardinals.

A day after it appeared Sarkisian was close to becoming the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Sarkisian is unlikely to join Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

The Cardinals have hired Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator and retained special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, but the search for an offensive coordinator continues.

Kingsbury has interviewed a few candidates, including Ben McAdoo.

Sarkisian, 44, spent the past two seasons as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. Atlanta fired him after a 7-9 season.