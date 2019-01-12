Saints place Simmie Cobbs on IR, elevate Garrett Griffin

Getty Images

The Saints placed rookie receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. on injured reserve Saturday, Brett Martel of the Associated Press reports. The team promoted tight end Garrett Griffin in a corresponding move.

The Saints added Cobbs to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury. He didn’t practice Friday, and the Saints declared him out for Sunday’s divisional round game.

Cobbs, 23, was the only player on the team with a designation.

The Saints signed Cobbs off Washington’s practice squad Dec. 14. He has never played in a regular-season game.

Griffin played three games last season. He has spent this season on the Saints’ practice squad.