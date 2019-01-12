Saivion Smith will enter NFL Draft

Getty Images

Four players from the University of Alabama announced their plans to leave school early in order to enter the NFL Draft on Friday and one of their teammates hopped on board the bus to the professional ranks on Saturday.

Cornerback Saivion Smith announced that he’ll forego his remaining eligibility in a post to Twitter.

Smith joined the Crimson Tide in 2018 after playing for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2017. He opened his college career at LSU and appeared in 10 games for the Tigers during his freshman season.

Smith appeared in every game for Alabama last year and recorded 58 tackles and three interceptions during his year in Tuscaloosa. He left the national title loss to Clemson on a cart, but there’s been no word about whether the injury will impact his availability for pre-draft work.