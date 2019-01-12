Why was Eric Bieniemy passed over this year?

With six jobs filled and two more tentatively earmarked for folks other than Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, why didn’t Bieniemy get one of the eight open spots in the current cycle?

A strong argument could be made for Bieniemy. He’s in the spot that has produced Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Bears coach Matt Nagy, both of whom have quickly become great head coaches. The Chiefs offense found a higher level this year, in Bieniemy’s first season as the O.C.

I think the biggest difference is the mentality,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on the #PFTPM podcast in late September regarding the transition from Nagy to Bieniemy. “Coach Bieniemy brings a fierce, aggressive mentality to the offense. Kind of a gritty, punch-you-in-the-mouth-type of mindset, and I think that has rubbed off on everybody, from Pat [Mahomes] throwing the ball aggressively down field. The play calling is a little bit more aggressive and, sure enough, everybody getting the ball has been a north runner. There’s not too much running sideways. Everybody’s getting downhill trying to finish the plays in the end zone.”

The problem is that Bieniemy doesn’t call plays. Then again, Nagy only called plays for half of a season in 2017, a season that saw the offense sputter after a strong start to the season.

The explanation could be more about the pursuit of quarterback whisperers, and Bieniemy’s lack of background in that area.

“I think the big thing is teams are looking for quarterback guys,” one league source opined to PFT. “Matt, Doug are both former quarterbacks and former quarterback coaches.” Bieniemy isn’t.

There’s still a belief in Kansas City that Bieniemy will become a great coach someday. For now, the Chiefs benefit. Then again, they likely benefit either way; they’ve done a great job filling the pipeline with more great offensive coordinators, as their offensive coordinators become great coaches.

28 responses to “Why was Eric Bieniemy passed over this year?

  2. Of course the exception is the Dolphins who want to hire a linebacker coach to be the head coach who is no quarterback whisperer .

  4. Dave Toub should get a shot before Bieniemy.
    Andy Reid is the real Offensive Coordinator in KC, not Bieniemy

  5. guys like him in a no win. coaching on the # 1 seed. it could be Feb before u can hire him. then he has to get a staff together . it almost a lost yr right out the gate. and as we all know its a what have u done for me lately League. he will get his chance at some point.

  7. Bienemy was also passed over for HC at his alma mater. He’s an excellent position coach and a stickler for sound fundamentals, but doesn’t come across as head coach persona. Maybe a little too OCD.

  9. The TB coordinators indicated the NFL is changing by hiring guys as HC that haven’t paid their dues. Goodwin thinks he didn’t get a HC job because he doesn’t call plays.
    It’s a copycat league and teams are looking for offensive guys, anyone with Gruden, Shanahan, McVay ties had an in.

  10. Maybe he didn’t interview well. Maybe it’s because he didn’t call plays for a team loaded with offensive weapons. Maybe it’s because he’s only been a coordinator for a year. Maybe it’s all that plus he’s a minority. Maybe it’s none of that or maybe it’s a combination of things. Maybe he doesn’t have a good enough agent pulling the right strings and saying the right things behind the scenes.

    I think he was a darling of the fans because of the success of the Kansas City offense, but there’s a lot more that goes into than that.

  12. Coach hirings shouldnt happen until after the Superbowl. Its too distracting to teams in the playoffs(since the coaches are typically on the staff of playoff teams). I wish the Broncos had hired Bienemy, rather than Fangio. (Because I am a Bears fan)

  14. Like was stated in the article…it’s a QB league now. The rules are so far tilted in favor of the passing game it only makes sense to get a guy who can maximize perhaps the most important position on the field–the QB. Pederson played fourteen years in the NFL at QB. Matt Nagy played QB for seven years in the arena league. Bienemy was a RB. Maybe that’s more important than the fact he’s a minority. If Bienemy can keep adding to his resume he’ll get his shot. I don’t think there’s anything ulterior going on here.

  15. “Maybe you should do a little research into his behavior as an alleged college student.”

    Exactly. No one wants to talk about the elephant in the room…Bienemy has conduct/character issues.

  16. “Of course the exception is the Dolphins who want to hire a linebacker coach to be the head coach who is no quarterback whisperer .”

    As a Pats fan I’m shocked at Flores getting a HC position after a single year as de facto coordinator. He’s a good coach but I think its way too early for him to make that jump.

    Maybe the Fins figure a Belichick assistant will help them beat the Pats but they’ve be a particular kryptonite to NE for years anyway. They typically split every year with the Pats, its the other teams Miami loses to is the problem.

  19. Bieniemy didn’t call plays.

    Neither did Andy Reid before he got the Eagles job.
    Neither did Doug Pederson before he got the Eagles job.
    Neither did Matt Nagy before he got the Bears job.
    Neither did Sean McVay until he got the Rams job.

    Bieniemy will get his shot.

  20. By and large NFL teams are horrible at hiring Head Coaches. They really hire head Quarterback Coaches these days. He may get his shot once the hiring trends change, again..

  21. And Josh McDaniels was told “No Thanks” by the one team that would closely mimic the success he currently has.

    Some people, regardless of resume and race, simply do not interview well or demand things in an interview their resume doesn’t warrant (roster ir draft control for example).

  23. Lets see how he is as OC with a few years of experience. Then he has better standing to be a HC.
    You can take any team with a good D or O and say it was the coordinator, so hire him as HC. And 4 out of 5 times you would be making a mistake.

  24. I’m not saying that Nagy is not a good coach, but the Bears’ success this year is most attributable to a stellar defense coached by Fangio.

  25. heymister24 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    Hue Jackson has more experience.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Criminals have lots of experience with laws and legal procedures but that does not make them lawyers. Hue Jackson was the worst head coach the league has seen in at least the super bowl era so there is no reason he should be considered for a HC coaching job again. His penchant for creating internal strife and struggles for power only make him seem that much worse.

  26. walllamp947460497 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:24 pm
    Let me assure you, Cincy fans would burn the building down if Eric “1 yard on the carry” Bi-enema was let back in.

    —-

    1. Speak for yourself.

    2. Bieniemy was a good RB (and returner) in Cincy. Averaged 4.2 yards per carry and had 133 catches in 4 years. Not bad for a change of pace back. Still holds the team record for longest return as well (102 yards).

  27. charliecharger says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:49 pm
    Bieniemy just doesn’t look like a head coach.
    ——–

    Neither does Matt Patricia though. I think it has more to do with his RB background. Teams want the next QB guru. The only other guys getting real play are former Patriots coaches.

  28. Why wasn’t he hired this year?? Easy, it’s because team owners and GM’s want to see how good Kliff Kingsbury coaches a team WITHOUT Patrick Mahomes first and foremost ..!!

