49ers fire defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina

The 49ers fired defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move comes only two weeks after head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t anticipate changes to his staff.

Zgonina, 48, spent two seasons in San Francisco. He shared responsibilities with pass-rush specialist Chris Kiffin in 2018.

Zgonina spent 17 seasons playing defensive tackle with seven teams in the NFL, with run-stopping as his specialty.

The 49ers ranked 14th in rushing yards allowed, seventh in yards per attempt and allowed two 100-yard rushers.

Zgonina also has served as assistant defensive line coach with the Texans and Giants.