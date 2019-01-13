Anthony Lynn: I was expecting Tom Brady’s best, it’s playoff time

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played as well as expected today. Lynn’s problem is that his own team didn’t play up to expectations.

Asked after the Patriots’ win over the Chargers if he was surprised by how effective Brady was, Lynn said nothing surprises him with Brady in the postseason.

“I was expecting to see his best today. It’s playoff time, he’s been here before, he’s one of the best who’s ever been on the football field. He did a heck of a job,” Lynn said. “They did a heck of a job picking us apart, but we did not do a good job.”

Brady didn’t have his best season in 2018, but he still has plenty of good football in front of him, even at age 41. No one should be surprised that he turned in another big postseason performance.