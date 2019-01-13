Antonio Gates would like to keep playing for Chargers

AP

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates caught a touchdown in the final minute of Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that didn’t lessen the thumping that his team took, but could have made for a nice final moment for a long career.

This was Gates’ 16th season with the Chargers and the door for his return only opened because of Hunter Henry‘s torn ACL, so it’s worth wondering if that touchdown would be the final catch of Gates’ career.

Gates responded to that question after the game. Gates said, via Sam Fortier of The Athletic, that he thinks there are more catches and touchdowns in his future and wants to return if the Chargers want to have him back.

Gates caught 28 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in every regular season game and had five catches for 41 yards in Sunday’s loss.