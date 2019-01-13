A’s make final push to keep Kyler Murray from applying for NFL draft

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2019, 12:09 PM EST
Getty Images

The Oakland A’s have employed a curious and potentially winning strategy when it comes to persuading Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray to choose a career in baseball over a career in football. They’ve indulged him, letting him play for Oklahoma last year. They seem to be inclined to cooperate with him, possibly allowing him to attend the Scouting Combine in lieu of spring training.

On Sunday, they’ll meet with him, one day before the deadline for applying for early entry to the 2019 NFL draft.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that a contingent led by team president Billy Beane will have a sit-down with Murray, hopeful that he’ll chose hardball over oblongball.

Their pitch could be an ultimatum. Or maybe it will unfold as a good-cop, bad-cop routine aimed at injecting Murray with alternating doses of guilt-trip and ego-stroke, with baseball agent Scott Boras (who has said Murray definitely is playing baseball) serving as a double-agent of sorts, officially acting in Murray’s best interests but unofficially acting in the best interests of the A’s and, more importantly, himself.

Or maybe the A’s will continue to be fully supportive or Murray’s football flirtations, telling him how badly they want him to play baseball but expressing full and complete understanding of his desire to explore the depths of the football rabbit hole that already has led him to the highest individual honor the college level can bestow.

“We’ll be here if you change your mind,” they’ll say, hopeful that he keeps one foot in the baseball boat long enough to scare NFL teams from risking a first-round pick, thereby nudging him toward baseball.

That’s ultimately what it may come down to. If the A’s can keep Murray from slamming the door on baseball, there’s a good chance no NFL team will burn a 2019 first-round pick on Murray, especially since draft rights last only one year.

So if Murray chooses to apply for early entry to the draft, it won’t be the end but simply the end of the beginning. But in the end it will be impossible for Murray to maximize his draft stock until he says clearly and convincingly, “I’m playing football, not baseball” — and then acts accordingly.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “A’s make final push to keep Kyler Murray from applying for NFL draft

  2. Murray should play baseball. WAY more lucrative and if he is as good as believed, he could in several years be looking at being a $50 Million a year man in MLB. He also could easily have a 20+ year career in MLB, still earning a ton on the downside of his career.

  4. He stands to make a lot of money if he enters the NFL draft. Most likely the first QB picked. And then there are the endorsements. Of course forty years from now he might be able to function but at least he’ll be rich.

  5. There is absolutely no way I’d pick football over baseball. No way. First of all, he won’t take the toll on his body playing baseball vs football. Second, his career will likely last longer. Third, the baseball contracts being guaranteed are certainly more favorable than football.

    Let’s look at Jeff Samardzija, whondid choose baseball over football. He toiled in the minors a bit and had I believe 12 years under his belt… he’s only made $88mil so far. Plus he still has another $40mil in contract coming his way. The odds of him doing that well in football and not being as beat up are slim to none.

    And I say all of this as someone that hates baseball and loves football. The right choice is baseball.

  6. Brees is 5′ 10″, Russell Wilson as well. Murray is probably 2-3″ shorter than them. Tough decision though, getting to the Majors is a grind. You really don’t know if someone can hit major league pitching until they get there.

  8. It’s his life and he can play whatever sport he chooses but he should pay back every penny to the A’s if he chooses football

  9. I don’t know if it really hurts a franchise to have a player play two sports. But it does hurt the player. Bo Jackson’s football career was 4 years. He played 8 baseball seasons. Deion Sanders played played 14 years in NFL, and played baseball 9 years. Playing QB is different than RB and DB. If he can’t hit the curve ball, play football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!