Belichick defends telling Brady to keep passing despite Patriots’ big late lead

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Getty Images

Tom Brady was still in the game, still throwing passes, in the fourth quarter of a game the Patriots dominated throughout today. So why didn’t coach Bill Belichick call off the dogs and rest Brady up for the AFC Championship Game?

Because that’s not the way Belichick does things. Belichick said today that he doesn’t care if everyone thinks he should have pulled Brady, Belichick believes that teams should continue trying to score as long as the game has any conceivable chance of getting close again.

“We’re trying to score until I thought the game got to the point where I thought they didn’t really have enough possessions to catch us. Look, we’ve seen Peyton Manning come back from down 21 points in four minutes and win. So it’s not over until it’s over in this league. I know I’m in the minority on that, but until it’s over you’re trying to score, you’re trying to win, there’s no lead, no 28-point lead, 24-point lead, 21-point lead that’s ever safe in this league. I’ve seen them evaporate,” Belichick said.

Belichick has kept Brady in the game late many times in blowouts, and Brady has always come out unscathed. Belichick isn’t going to change his ways now.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Belichick defends telling Brady to keep passing despite Patriots’ big late lead

  1. Do it Bill……nothing but whiny sissys want you to stop. Let the other team stop you. They get paid like your players. Play 60 and of course…..IN BILL WE TRUST!!

  4. I loathe the New England Cheaters but I firmly believe that in today’s football games, you NEVER let up. I know there are snowflakes who wilt and whine when they have to compete, but there is NO REASON to stop doing what you are doing just because it might make the other team feel bad about themselves.

    I wish the Cheaters would have done more in the second half – it appeared they did let up.

  5. As always, he isn’t wrong. 28-3 at the end of third quarter of the Atlanta SB, the Manning vs. Bucs game he referenced and heck, today’s game ended a 13 point game and they only scored 6 points in the second half. Silly millennials will cry foul but that’s what losers do.

  8. It would be foolish to ‘play down’ your offense/defense in a game of this importance, especially when the opposing QB has dynamic receivers that can stretch the field and score instantly.

    Chargers were not prepared defensively and that is what made the game a 1st Half blow out.

    If the Patriots were to put up 40 in the 1st Half against KC, BB would not be comfortable until they were ahead by 14 with only 30 seconds on the clock – and RIGHTFULLY so.

    GO PATRIOTS

  11. Huge leads can and HAVE evaporated. I’ve seen it, you’ve all seen it, and BB has seen it prob more than any of us. Until the other team is out of timeouts, and down a few scores with a minute or so to play, it’s game on. There is no running it up in the playoffs

    However, they DID change their style of play down the stretch, trying to run out the clock. They ran it more and the D started to just try and keep everything in front of them, no big chunk plays. This resulted in the Pats scoring less and Chargers finally getting to score a little near the end.

    Masterpiece of a game by the Pats. THey made an EXCELLENT Chargers team look awful. ALL the experts and everyone else were saying the Chargers were the better more balanced team, better players up and down the roster, Bosa/Ingrim etc etc AND that the Pats didn’t look like their usual selves… but the Pats make their living beating better rosters/teams.

    Ironically, when the pats had the better team (07 w/Moss)THEY were ALSO beat. THe best built team is far from a sure thing.

  12. It was message to the rest of the playoff teams. We just humiliated the supposedly best team in the AFC talent wise in the Chargers. That will definitely put doubt in the minds of the Chiefs and whoever makes it to Atlanta from the NFC.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!