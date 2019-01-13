Cardinals announce coaching hires

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the hiring of three assistant coaches. They also will retain Steve Heiden as tight ends coach.

Sean Kugler will coach the team’s offensive line; Brian Natkin will serve as assistant offensive line coach; and David Raih will take over the receivers.

Kugler coached the guards and centers for the Broncos last season. He has spent 12 years working in the NFL, having also spent time in Detroit (2001-05), Buffalo (2007-09) and Pittsburgh (2010-12) in addition to Denver.

Raih reunites with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, under whom he worked as director of high school relations/outside receivers coach at Texas Tech in 2013. Raih, 38, spent the past five seasons with Green Bay as receivers coach (2018), offensive perimeter coach (2017), assistant offensive line coach (2016) and coaching administrator (2014-15).

Natkin, 40, is a 13-year coaching veteran. He spent the past six seasons at his alma mater, the University of Texas-El Paso as the Minors’ offensive line coach.

Heiden returns to the Cardinals after originally joining Arizona’s coaching staff in 2013 as the assistant special teams/assistant tight ends coach. He spent five seasons in that role (2013-17) before working last season as the Cardinals assistant offensive line coach.

Heiden played tight end for 11 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers (1999-2001) and Browns (2002-09).