Chargers got to “enjoy the cold” on Saturday

Getty Images

The forecast for Foxborough, Massachusetts at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon is for around 26 degrees and the Patriots are making sure that the Chargers are aware of the temperature when they hit the field.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com shared a picture of a thermometer taped to a Gillette Stadium wall near where the Chargers will take the field for Sunday’s game. The Chargers aren’t frequently in those temperatures back in Los Angeles, which is likely why head coach Anthony Lynn made sure they got some time in the elements ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Chargers arrived in New England on Friday and they held an indoor walkthrough practice at Brown University in Providence on Saturday before heading outside for a while. One coach told Albert Breer of SI.com that the idea was for the players to “enjoy the cold.”

Any enjoyment the Chargers experience on Sunday will likely have to do with on-field success rather than the crispness of the air, but making the weather as little of a factor as possible shouldn’t hurt the chances of the former.