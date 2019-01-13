Chargers lose Adrian Phillips and give up a touchdown

AP

The Chargers’ first defensive series was a disaster today in New England.

Chargers defensive back Adrian Phillips left the game on the first series with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury. If Phillips is out that would be a major blow to the Chargers. Phillips is one of the Chargers’ most important players on defense — he wears the helmet with the speakers in it to call the defensive plays — and he led the NFL in special teams tackles during the regular season. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery last week against the Ravens.

To add insult to injury, the Chargers gave up a touchdown on the Patriots’ opening drive. Sony Michel ran the ball six times, the last one for a touchdown, and the drive was aided by a pass interference penalty in the end zone. On the Patriots’ touchdown, the Chargers only had 10 players on the field.

The game couldn’t have started any better for the Patriots, or any worse for the Chargers.