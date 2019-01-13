Cowboys-Rams game sets Saturday night viewership record for FOX

Getty Images

The power of the Cowboys.

In case you were wondering whether the Cowboys were still America’s Team. . . .

FOX announced it set a record for the most viewers ever for a Saturday night prime-time event. More than 33.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the Cowboys’ loss to the Rams, according to Nielsen Media Research and Adobe Analytics.

That was up 25 percent over last year’s comparable window.

FOX also said the divisional-round game was the most streamed NFL playoff game ever on FOX Digital, breaking the record set a week earlier when the Cowboys beat the Seahawks.

The Cowboys-Rams drew a 17.9 rating and 33 share.

The only bad news for FOX is the Cowboys now are eliminated. So while the network’s numbers for the NFC Championship Game still will look good next week, they won’t be as good as they otherwise would have been with the Cowboys.

In the regular season, the Cowboys had the most-watched game (as they almost always do on Thanksgiving). Their Thanksgiving Day game against Washington drew 30.5 million viewers.

The Cowboys’ Dec. 2 game against the Eagles had the third-most viewers of any regular-season game with 25.2 million.