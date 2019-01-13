Cowboys will coach NFC in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Jason Garrett and the Cowboys staff will coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Nick Eatman of dallascowboys.com reports.

The “honor” goes to the team with the best record that loses in the divisional round. That means the Chargers staff should coach the AFC.

Garrett and his staff have served as Pro Bowl coaches two other times in the past five years. He also was a head coach in the 2015 and 2017 all-star games that followed the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

Orlando will play host to the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.