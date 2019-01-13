Damien Williams on fourth-down conversions: Andy Reid trusts us

Getty Images

The Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt during the regular season after video of him hitting a woman came to light, but their offense hasn’t missed the NFL’s leading rusher from 2017 too much.

Damien Williams has been a big part of keeping things humming despite the change to the backfield. After running three times and catching three passes through the first 12 weeks of the year, Williams ran 47 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns while adding two touchdown catches over the final five games of the regular season.

Williams followed that up by running 25 times for 129 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 25 yards. Those 25 carries included three fourth-down conversions and Williams said after the game that it showed head coach Andy Reid’s confidence in the team.

“He’s letting you know he trusts us,” Williams said, via the Wichita Eagle.

Williams’ efforts over the last couple of months give the Chiefs plenty of reason to trust that he can continue getting the job done in next week’s conference title game and beyond.