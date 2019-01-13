Deionte Thompson leaving Alabama for NFL

Getty Images

Safety Deionte Thompson is joining the group of players leaving Alabama early to enter the 2019 draft.

Thompson made his announcement on Sunday. Tackle Jonah Williams, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, cornerback Saivion Smith, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. have also announced their plans to go to the NFL in the days since Alabama lost to Clemson in the final college football game of the year.

Thompson had 78 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Crimson Tide this season.

He joined both Jonah and Quinnen Williams as a consensus All-American selection as a result of his efforts and all three are likely to hear their names called early in the draft this April.