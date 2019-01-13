Dolphins hiring Bills national scout Marvin Allen as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Dolphins are hiring Bills national scout Marvin Allen as their assistant General Manager under Chris Grier, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen, 53, worked with Grier and presumptive head coach Brian Flores while in New England. Grier worked in the Patriots’ scouting department from 1994-2000, while Allen was an area scout for the Patriots from 1993-2008.

Flores, the defensive play-caller for the Patriots, will join the team as head coach when New England’s season ends.

Grier took over his current duties earlier this month.

Allen spent the past two seasons with the Bills after four season as the director of college scouting for the Chiefs.

He has scouted for 25 years.