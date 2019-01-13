Eagles finally blink, Saints advance to NFC Championship Game

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 13, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
The Eagles got the first punch in.

And for once, Nick Foles didn’t finish it.

The Saints advanced to next week’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams with a 20-14 win over the Eagles Sunday, overcoming an early 14-0 deficit, and needing an interception late to seal it.

It was a shaky start for the Saints, but a bold fake punt call in the second quarter, an odyssey of a touchdown drive in the third quarter, and the sustained brilliance of wide receiver Michael Thomas carried the day.

Thomas finished with 12 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, and was the guy Drew Brees was always looking for in key situations. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter to cap an 18-play, 92-yard, 11 minute and 29-second drive.

At that point, the Eagles defense looked gassed, and even with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox coming back from a foot injuring and creating consistent pressure, they were short-handed against an offense with so many weapons.

But with all the good work the Saints did, Foles still had a chance at a game-winning drive, and you generally like his chances in that situation. But his pass just before the two-minute warning was picked off by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (his second of the day), allowing the Saints to ice it. The ball went through the hands of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, underscoring how close the Eagles were to making the kind of comeback Foles has become known for.

It keeps the Saints perfect in their own building in the postseason under coach Sean Payton, with a chance to extend the streak next week.

They beat the Rams 45-35 at the Superdome in Week Nine, and the expectation will be that two dynamic offenses will provide quite an encore, with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

144 responses to “Eagles finally blink, Saints advance to NFC Championship Game

  12. On the brightside, no horses will be punched and no lamp posts will need to be greased in Philly this year. Who dat?

  23. Eagles made no adjustments. Schwartz seemed allergic to bringing pressure until Saints were in FG range. They miss, then Foles throws pick #2.

    Pedersen should have taken the holding penalty in the 1H, and when he didn’t, he REALLY should have been watching for the fake punt. The Eagles never got back on track, and amazingly still could have won until Foles last interception.

    Saints won’t start flat for the Rams. I expect them to win that game.

  26. Jeffrey pulled a Parkey. How you feeling now, Philly? Couldn’t have happend to a better ex-Bear. Eagles were lucky to be in the game in the first place.

  28. I was hoping that the Eagles could’ve pulled it off. I’m just happy that after how things looked earlier this season that they were even here in the first place. And not only that be in a position to have a chance to win especially in the Superdome. Heck of a game, Good game and good luck Saints!

  38. and their season ends on a joe dirt interception, I like that.
    nice hands alshon, awwww did your coach give you a hug cause you suck. thats nice. whats that? oops. butterfingers.

  40. Alshon has to make that catch. Nick was about to add to his legacy. With all that sad though I’m not that upset as an Eagles fan though, team wasn’t even originally supposed to be here. Lost the starters at DB, lost starting RBs, lost Wallace before he even got play and he would of been a great addition to take pressure off of Alshon.

    That being said, team rebounded hard and fought till the end. To all the AFC teams, this is how you have a playoff game.

  41. They hate us cause they ain’t us. One pass goes through a WR’s hands and suddenly the Eagles are trash and the Saints are world beaters. It was that type of game. A bounce here or there decided it. No shame is losing this game. Thanks for another great season. Go Birds.

  43. Foles was about to win another big playoff game on the road. Perfect pass by Foles that Jeffries allows to go straight through his hands is not a Foles interception. That’s a Jeffries interception. No shame for Foles or the Eagles. The Eagles gave Saints a scare, and were it not for that Jeffries foul up who knows if the Eagles may have returned to the SB. I never was sold on Jeffries as a top reliable receiver. Too many bobbles and drops in key situations. Happened to him at the 1 yard line in the SB last year, giving NE an interception at the 1 yard line. Great game Eagles, you did your team and the spectacular city of Philadelphia proud. Philly, Philly!

  45. A good game. Finally. I don’t understand why it was so important to get that play off before the two minute warning. When the announcer asked if the Eagles could pull it off I knew it was over and I said it would end on an interception. The Eagle has landed. With a crash.

  46. The Rams can beat the Saints if they play a perfect game and the refs aren’t paid for the Saints. The Saints are beatable.

  47. Nice catch Alshon… can’t put that one on Foles. I mean it hit you in both your hands.. you know, the things you are supposed to use to do your job!!!

  52. Dynasty in the making? Eagles’ Super Bowl could be start of something big

    By Andrew Kulp February 04, 2018 11:30 PM

    NBC Sports Philadelphia

  54. I got the Rams and Patriots in the super bowl. Drew Brees breaking a lot of regular season records and Patrick Mahomes winning the MVP award are bad looks for their team moving forward. The Saints played atrocious in the 1st quarter of this game. Of the eight teams that played this weekend, the 11-5 team played the best. The 2018 Patriots play like the 2001 underdog Patriots.

  55. Eagles were about to score the game winning td but Jeffries butterfingerz interception cost them the game. Great defense battle. Foles will get paid bigtime somewhere else and make that team into instant contenders. Rams vs saints will be a great game. Chiefs and Patriots will also be a great game. The superbowl this year is going to be awesome news matter who makes it. All four teams are the best of the best and either one has a great chance at winning the superbowl. It should be a great superbowl.

  57. Last year Foles caught fire like Flacco and rode it to a super bowl hats of to them and the eagles, but a couple of observations he has a weak and inaccurate arm and not sure if he is starter material but i wont be surprised if some desperate team throws money at him. Remember, he has been a starter before and that didnt work out well. Also the eagles couldnt stop a cold 3rd and 18 no problem, they were woeful on 3rd down all game long. Hats off to the Saints on switching momentum.

  58. It’s funny to see these haters comments on here. Especially the ones about having fun. Like it or not, the eagles DO have fun. They have a great coach and great leadership in that locker room. You haters have been waiting 2 years for this. Eagles will be back next year. We need a RB and to stay healthy. Losing Brooks, Jason Peter’s and fletcher Cox didn’t help.

  59. The Eagles lost their QB, RB, FS, both starting CBs and starting DE BEFORE this run.

    What they’ve done with such a skeleton crew is remarkable, and they could be back next year. The Saints should be more concerned they barely beat a team at home who was starting a practice squad QB and two backup o lineman in the second half. Looks like it could be the Rams year.

  60. So after all of that, it’s the number 1 seed vs the number 2 seed, in each conference.

    Go Rams!

  61. Great season Eagles, especially with all the injuries. Gave the Saints all they could handle and were in it until the end.

  62. In case Philly fans forgot Dallas-5 SBs Giants-4 SBs Redskins-3 SBs Eagles-1 SB. Take your seat back at the kids table especially after Foles gets traded and can’t bail your sorry team out anymore

  63. LOL at all the trolls rejoicing over the Eagles loss.
    This team showed such great resilience and resolve.
    Take a look at how deep in to their reserves they were due to injuries.
    Still, they were driving with a chance to upset the number one seed at home.
    True, they didn’t get it done but they showed the heart of a champion.
    The Birds will be back battling for the SB next year.
    That is all.

  66. Sean Payton is a river boat gambler. Going for it on their on 30 yard line on 4th and 1 when down 14-0 really changed the game.

    The 4 teams left are the 4 best teams in the NFL this year. That’s the way it should be. You could make a case for all 4 of them winning the Super Bowl.

    Next Sunday should be a lot of fun.

  70. After the Cowboys game Eagles fans were quick with the troll comments. My turn.

    Did Alshon catch it?
    Did the Eagles choke?
    Are yall keeping Wentz or Foles?

    Your superbowl win was less than 365 days ago. A dynasty should at least last one calendar year.

    See you next year!

  71. Hold your heads high, Philadelphia. Sometimes, as much as we may not want it to, luck comes into play; this appears to be one of those times. I’m not saying the Eagles would have won for sure without the bad luck interception but they certainly would have had a pretty good shot at it.

  72. The Philadelphia Eagles haters on here are really sad. They had a hell of a run just making the playoffs and then beat a very good Bears team last weekend. Last time I checked a team doesn’t win the Super Bowl two years in a row very often.

  73. Finally this ridiculous Nick Foles is a starter talk will end! This run has been more painful than Eli manning winning his super bowls. At least he was an actual starter…

  75. Bye Eagles bye, but at least it was fun. Seattle 2.0 oh wait…..didn’t make it back to super bowl. Scratch that

  76. Of course Eagle fans wanna use injuries as an excuse. If roles were reversed you wouldn’t hear excuses you’d proclaim Philly was just better. Give it up everybody but y’all knew Philly wasn’t gonna repeat. If it helps startin from last SB the 57 years til next SB timer is almost 1 year in. Tell your kids/grandkids to hang in there

  79. Ugh. Feel for Alshon. But this is where we are. One play. One play can decide so much. Its why we watch. Great year, Eagles fans. That trophy you earned last January is forever! Savor it. Go Patriots!

  81. The Eagles need to fire Jim Swartz and his prevent defense and hire a defensive coordinator like Rex Ryan who will bump and run with his cornerbacks and then go after the other teams QB instead of letting him sit in the pocket and pick the defense apart.

  82. I feel bad for Alshon Jeffery. He’s played really well and to be remembered for that play will be an injustice. It was great to see how Foles and Pederson talked to him on the sidelines. You could tell Jeffery was distraught. Give me a team of guys like that when they make mistakes any day. I’ve never been a big fan of those guys who make a big mistake like that then go over to the sidelines and laugh about it.

  83. Get ready for the trolls Eagle fans.. Kinda deserved em..

    Bottom line is Eagles didn’t score any points after the first quarter. Really can’t beat anybody like that. To blame it all on one non catch is wrong..

    Great end of season run though with all the injuries..

  85. Anthony Berry says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:03 pm
    After the Cowboys game Eagles fans were quick with the troll comments. My turn.

    Did Alshon catch it?
    Did the Eagles choke?
    Are yall keeping Wentz or Foles?

    No
    No
    Wentz

    Cowboys have been irrelevant for over two decades. Troll away, if it makes you feel better

  86. Why do you idiots keep saying “one and done dynasty”? In the last 20 years there has only been one dynasty. Unless you’re the patriots, no one wins consecutive Super Bowls.

  87. Hell of a 2 year run Nick. Good Luck. Game was over when Fletch and Brooks got hurt. Eagles win if they are there the whole game, but stuff happens. Saints will win it all now. Best 2 teams played today.

  90. Jason Kelce was this havin fun thing is great. I’ve been havin fun since Philly forgot a football game lasts longer than 30 minutes. Much like their fans forgot a dynasties last longer than 1 season

  91. Wentz was like “yes” after the butter fingers jefery interception. He doesn’t want to live in foles shadow after back to back superbowl champs. He’s taking a huge sigh of relief. Wentz is a hypejob qb, mediocre one year wonder who will never accomplish what foles has done for the Eagles. And he’s an injury prone qb who disappears evrry year in December when every team is fighting to get in the playoffs. He’s a nobody, a never was anything, except a fluke rookie season like rg3. There’s Eagles fans as there’s wentz fans. Take a guess who the real Eagles fans are and who the bandwagon fanboys are. .

  93. Anthony Berry says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:03 pm
    After the Cowboys game Eagles fans were quick with the troll comments. My turn.

    Did Alshon catch it?
    Did the Eagles choke?
    Are yall keeping Wentz or Foles?

    Your superbowl win was less than 365 days ago. A dynasty should at least last one calendar year.

    See you next year
    ——–

    Your team won’t sniff the playoffs next year with a first place schedule. A bunch of overrated chumps with no championship pedigree. Not one of them. I liked how Zeke threw his Oline under the bus after the game. I guarantee you not one eagles player will be throwing Alshon under the bus. Keep drinking Jerry’s kool aid though. As long as you chumps keep buying his merchandise he doesn’t care if his team wins another title. And it sounds like Jason Garrett will be getting an extension ha. Even though my team lost today, a possible Garrett extension somehow feels like a small victory.

  94. You haters a bunch of losers. You saw the game, we gave the saints the scare of their life. We’ll be back with a speed receiver and hopefully a NFL running back.

  97. That Jeffery drop may well have saved Wentz’s job in Philly. Another Foles comeback and Wentz is probably traded to some AFC team while Foles stays the starter for another 5-6 years.

  100. There’s injuries and than there’s being decimated by injuries. The Eagles secondary was decimated. The Dline covered up as much as they could but the secondary was filled with practice squad players and guys off the street. I mean seriously, who the hell is Josh Hawkins?

  101. And reading comments about the eagles choking? Lol yea ok. The #6 seed went into the #1 seeds house where they maybe have the best home field advantage in the nfl and philly almost pulled it off. Not even close to choking. Choking is like Dallas having the #1 speed a few years ago and losing their 1st playoff game at home. THAT is choking.

  103. People forget we beat the big bad bears on their home turf. How bout dem cowboys, panthers, packers, vines, redskins, Giants, dolphins, cardinals, miners, raiders, brown, lions, Houston, Seattle, bucs, titans. We’re are you chumps? Heh? 👂 👂

  104. “Why do you idiots keep saying “one and done dynasty”? In the last 20 years there has only been one dynasty. Unless you’re the patriots, no one wins consecutive Super Bowls.”
    ______________

    In the last 20 years there’s only been one but since the 60s there’s been 5. Packers, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys and Patriots. All of those teams won at least 3 SBs(or for 60s Packers NFL Championships included) in their time. So for the record that’s 5 teams who won more titles in a 10 year span than Philly won in over 5 times that

  106. I guess some people don’t want to accept the fact that an eagles player tipped cody parkeys fg attempt.

  108. Pedersen choked. He should be fired. Especially for declining the 3rd down 10 yard penalty. Take 4th and 1, or 3rd and 11. Pretty easy decision but Pedersen took 4th and 1 lmao. eeveryone knows Sean Peyton does many fake punts,trick plays in the playoffs. I knew it was going to be a fake with hill in the backfield and only one yard to get. The whole world knew except bone head Pedersen. That was the turning point in the game and the saints never looked back.

  110. Ok cboys4life…thats ancient history and before free agency. No one repeats these days, except the Pats. No one.

  111. “You haters a bunch of losers. You saw the game, we gave the saints the scare of their life.”
    _____________

    Hahahahaha yea ok. That “scare” didn’t even last the full 1st half but hey I know you Eagle fans cling to whatever. We’re gonna be hearin about this “scare” for awhile I’m sure

  112. razzuza says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:19 pm
    Great game. Deserved after the 3 dulls we had earlier.
    ————————–
    Was a good game but I thought the Pats game was good from a Pats fan perspective. I didn’t need a close heart attack inducing game.

  113. dolphins4 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:09 pm
    The Eagles need to fire Jim Swartz and his prevent defense and hire a defensive coordinator like Rex Ryan who will bump and run with his cornerbacks and then go after the other teams QB instead of letting him sit in the pocket and pick the defense apart.

    The Eagles defense actually played well. They kept the Eagles in the game and actually gave the offense a chance to win it. Keeping the Saints to 20 points at home is a big deal. Foles just stunk it up after the first quarter.

  114. redandgoldhitman52 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    Wentz was like “yes” after the butter fingers jefery interception. He doesn’t want to live in foles shadow after back to back superbowl champs. He’s taking a huge sigh of relief. Wentz is a hypejob qb, mediocre one year wonder who will never accomplish what foles has done for the Eagles. And he’s an injury prone qb who disappears evrry year in December when every team is fighting to get in the playoffs. He’s a nobody, a never was anything, except a fluke rookie season like rg3. There’s Eagles fans as there’s wentz fans. Take a guess who the real Eagles fans are and who the bandwagon fanboys are
    —-
    Lmao your team and fans were acting like you guys were super bowl bound this year. Even breaking the bank for Jimmy G. You think wentz’s is a one year wonder? You guys overpaid Jimmy G who is looking like a 6 game wonder. Even when he was healthy this year he looked like crap. Lol niners almost ended up with the #1 overall pick.

  116. the finger nail tip? it did not change the trajectory of the ball. Alshon sure can pout on the sidelines

  118. Saints beat the Eagles AND the refs today. Brace yourselves next week Who Dats, you know Goodell wants to pump up those LA numbers.

  119. Great game by both teams. The Eagles’ crime was not keeping the pedal to the medal after going up 14-0. That said, it’s not good when Michael Thomas has more yards than your entire offense in the second half.

  122. Anybody who reads these comments regularly knows I’m a longtime Eagles fan.

    I’ve gotta hand it to the Saints D. They played better than the Bears did last weekend after the first 14 points were on the board. There was no daylight anywhere.

    Proud of the way my team fought but the Saints have my respect!

    Great game!

  123. Gotta love eagles fans. They have 1 season in the history of the NFL and they start running at the mouth. Back to normal eagle fans. You suck always have always will. You are the bottom feeders of the division. It’s why it took over 50 yrs to win. Now get back at the bottom where you belong lol

  124. 3rdand4ever says:
    January 13, 2019 at 7:48 pm
    Brees is on his way to SB MVP. Heard it here first!
    +++
    Usually you have to get to the Super Bowl, then win it. Basically, don’t by gas for a car you don’t own yet.

  125. thisissparta332 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:32 pm
    As a Cowboys fan, my Sunday feels so much better after watching that interception to finalize Philly losing. I’m typing this with a smile.

    dude, your team sux. has sucked since the mid 90s. They are going to pay a mediocre QB franchise money and a figurehead coach is going to get an extension. They aren’t going anywhere.

    meanwhile the Eagles are one of the consistently most competitive franchises in the NFL, year after year.

  126. Why do you idiots keep saying “one and done dynasty”? In the last 20 years there has only been one dynasty. Unless you’re the patriots, no one wins consecutive Super Bowls.
    ….
    Hey kid, the nfl has been around alot longer than 20 years. Look up nfl dynasties. There’s more than just the Patriots and their cheating scandal dynasty superbowls*.

  127. @birdsfan

    53 superbowls and your team has only won 1. I’m sure last year wasnt your first year ever trolling someone else’s team. Anyways 1/53 seems to me your team has been irrelevant since the beginning.

    @bird2urmother

    Eagles fans said Cowboys wouldnt sniff 8-8, then it was we wouldnt sniff the division title, and then it was we wouldnt sniff a playoff win. The only thing yall were guaranteeing we’d sniff was another Eagles superbowl this year. I’m not really concerned about what you think anyone will be sniffing.

    See you next year!

  128. How old are some of you “1 year dynasty” Kelce having fun?”’( Lane Jonson said that Dope). Teams do not repeat – Steelers and Oats the exception. So post something intelligently or don’t bother. Grow up.

  129. I’m just waiting for a better team to come right along and punch the Saints in the mouth consistently in all four quarters of the game like the Eagles did in the 1st quarter of this game. It’s going to happen. The question is when and by which team?

  131. Anthony Berry says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:41 pm
    @birdsfan

    53 superbowls and your team has only won 1. I’m sure last year wasnt your first year ever trolling someone else’s team. Anyways 1/53 seems to me your team has been irrelevant since the beginning.

    @bird2urmother

    Eagles fans said Cowboys wouldnt sniff 8-8, then it was we wouldnt sniff the division title, and then it was we wouldnt sniff a playoff win. The only thing yall were guaranteeing we’d sniff was another Eagles superbowl this year. I’m not really concerned about what you think anyone will be sniffing.
    ______________

    Preach Anthony Berry!!

  132. nfliferfan22 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    That wasn’t on Nick Foles trolls. Saints/Rams vs Chiefs.. Anyone but the Pats and their phony fanbase and obnoxious cheating ways!

    ___________________________________

    Why bring the Patriots into an Eagles/Saints post?

  133. “How old are some of you “1 year dynasty” Kelce having fun?”’( Lane Jonson said that Dope).”
    __________
    Think I was the dope who said Kelce. My bad. Sorry was hard to keep up with who said what with all the garbage comin from that garbage team talkin trash all offseason as if no team ever besides Philly had won a SB and no team but Philly ever would again. Don’t matter now. Again bye Phillycia

  134. Just for the record the Pats Cheating dynasty started with a win a loss and 2 wins. They’ll be back next year. I don’t know about a a dynasty , but it will be a fun season.

  135. “Wonder who had more ‘fun’ today, Patriots or Eagles?

    Guess I’ll have to ask Lane …..”

    Great. Pats had more fun winning a playoff game today. Lane had more fun winning a Super Bowl…… against the Pats. I’ll take Lane’s fun and the ring. Call me crazy.

  136. thisissparta332 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:32 pm
    As a Cowboys fan, my Sunday feels so much better after watching that interception to finalize Philly losing. I’m typing this with a smile.
    —————————————————
    Well you haven’t had much to smile about for the last 25 years, so whatever works for you.

  137. For Alshon’s sake I hope he wasn’t one of the Eagles trolling Parkey after the game last week.

    And BTW he dropped a few easy ones in clutch time when he was with the Bears too.

  138. Great game by both teams! I posted in this forum several times last week, that this game would NOT be a blow out like Week 11.

    When the Eagles turned down the holding penalty in the second quarter, most folks in the bar saw the fake punt coming; I’m glad the Eagles didn’t!

    I’ll bet a lot of folks think next week will be a high-scoring shoot out. But I think both teams will try to use their running games to control the clock. Especially if both defenses play well again next weekend. In their previous meeting, I don’t think there were any sacks. I think the game will come down to QB pressures and turnovers.

    Geaux Saints!
    Who dat!

  139. cboys4life2014 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:35 pm
    greenanxiety my game went well. Dallas competed beyond the first half. Thanks for asking

    Correction. Your team didn’t even start competing until the 2nd half when the rams eased up. And remember, yes your team has a good history, but not one player on your current team is a champion.

  141. Lane Kiffin was right about Al Jeffery being a gas pumper … Eagle’s should cut him Monday morning.

  142. bird2urmother says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:00 pm
    It’s funny to see these haters comments on here. Especially the ones about having fun. Like it or not, the eagles DO have fun.

    ————
    I’m pretty sure every player and coach on the Patriots had a lot more fun today than Lane Johnson

  143. Don’t you worry. Lane Johnston IS having fun. Win or lose, he’ll go back to his mansion with his 22 year old girl toys and his tropical vacations. You. You will still be yelling at your mother to bring dinner down to the basement.

  144. whodat5150 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 8:54 pm
    Great game by both teams! I posted in this forum several times last week, that this game would NOT be a blow out like Week 11.

    When the Eagles turned down the holding penalty in the second quarter, most folks in the bar saw the fake punt coming; I’m glad the Eagles didn’t!

    I’ll bet a lot of folks think next week will be a high-scoring shoot out. But I think both teams will try to use their running games to control the clock. Especially if both defenses play well again next weekend. In their previous meeting, I don’t think there were any sacks. I think the game will come down to QB pressures and turnovers.

    Geaux Saints!
    Who dat
    ——
    Great game! Congrats on the win. I think you’re wrong though by assuming the eagles didn’t see the fake point coming. I think they expected it but just couldn’t stop it. I saw defensive starters out there on that play. Cox and Brandon Graham were still on the field and I don’t recall seeing them in punt coverage this season. Like I said, great game though.

