Eagles guard Brandon Brooks suffers torn Achilles

Getty Images

Two top players tore Achilles tendons in a three-play span Sunday.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles Sunday.

He was carted off the field two-plays after Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was hauled off with the same injury.

That kind of injury at this time of year puts all or part of his 2019 season in doubt.

The 29-year-old Brooks is a two-time Pro Bowler, and his absence (along with left tackle Jason Peters leaving with a back issue) became a big problems for the Eagles, as Nick Foles didn’t have the kind of time late in the game he previously enjoyed, and the results followed.