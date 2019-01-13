Eagles strike early

Getty Images

Week 11 may as well have been 11 years ago.

The Philadelphia Eagles, trounced 48-7 in November by the Saints, have roared to a 7-0 lead over the Saints within the first five minutes of Sunday’s single-elimination rematch.

The score came on a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles to Jordan Matthews. The drive began after a first-snap interception by Cre'von LeBlanc, a catch that came as the Saints opted to deliver an early dagger against a team that dominant during the regular season.

The dagger backfired, with the Eagles securing possession and driving 76 yards on seven plays, with Foles completing five of five throws — to five different receivers — and running back Wendell Smallwood adding 11 rushing yards.

And already this is a different game, with the Eagles matching their output from Week 11, and the Saints 48 points short of theirs.