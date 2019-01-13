Hunter Henry active for Chargers

Getty Images

Hunter Henry is back.

Henry, the Chargers tight end who missed the entire regular season, and the first playoff game, after suffering a torn ACL in May, is active today against the Patriots. It marks Henry’s season debut, and if he’s 100 percent healthy he could be a key piece in the Chargers’ offense.

The Chargers’ inactives are TE Sean Culkin, RB Detrez Newsome, C Cole Toner, G Forrest Lamp, WR Dylan Cantrell, DE Anthony Lanier and DT T.Y. McGill.

The Patriots’ inactives are defensive linemen Deatrich Wise, Keionta Davis and Ufomba Kamalu, tight end Stephen Anderson, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Duke Dawson.