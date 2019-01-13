James Campen leaving Packers for Browns

Getty Images

The Packers are losing their longest-tenured assistant coach, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Campen is joining the Browns as associate head coach/offensive line.

Campen was under contract for next season, but the Packers granted him permission last week to interview with the Browns. Campen has a long history with the Packers, and a long history with Browns General Manager John Dorsey, who played for the Packers from 1984-89 and worked in Green Bay for all but one year from 1991-2012.

Campen played for the Packers from 1989-1993 and has coached there since 2004. He has served as offensive line coach since 2007.

This season, Campen earned a promotion to run-game coordinator/offensive line coach.

Six Packers lineman have earned Pro Bowl recognition since 2010. They are only team in the league to have six members of the offensive line selected over that span, according to the Packers website.