Jets extend contract of special teams coach Brant Boyer

The Jets have extended the contract for special teams coach Brant Boyer, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Boyer will remain with the Jets on Adam Gase’s staff after multiple teams expressed interest in hiring Boyer. Jets returner Andre Roberts and kicker Jason Myers both made the Pro Bowl on one of the best units in the NFL.

Boyer joined the Jets in 2016 after they fired Bobby April.

He previously served as assistant special teams coach for the Colts from 2012-15. Boyer played in the NFL from 1995-2003 for the Dolphins, Jaguars and Browns.