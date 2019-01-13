Justin Houston: Best is yet to come for Chiefs defense

Getty Images

The Chiefs defense was not the strong suit of the team through the regular season, but they came up with a big effort against the Colts in Saturday’s 31-13 win.

Linebacker Justin Houston was in the center of that effort. Houston had two sacks, batted down a pass and recovered a fumble forced by Dee Ford a couple of plays after a Sammy Watkins fumble gave Indianapolis the ball in the red zone. Getting the ball back was called an “attitude play” by coach Andy Reid because “it motivates everyone” and Houston said after the game that he thinks the team can do even better in the future.

“I’ve been on the field with great units,” Houston said, via the Kansas City Star. “I think we’re just jelling together … and the best is yet to come. … We were communicating, and playing together. Once you get that done, with everybody on the same page, the sky is the limit.”

The unit will get a chance to show that they have more to offer in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday and they’ll learn which offense they are tasked with stopping in a few hours.