Larry Fitzgerald “going to take a little time until everything slows down a bit”

Getty Images

The Cardinals hired a new head coach this week and Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the prospect of coaching wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald during the 2019 season.

Kingsbury said he “would be honored” to work with Fitzgerald and said that everyone in the organization hopes that Fitzgerald decides to return for his 16th season in Arizona. Fitzgerald was on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Sunday and said that he hasn’t made any decision at this point.

Fitzgerald said there’s a “checklist” he follows in the offseason in order to give himself “some time to decompress” and heal after one season before thinking about the next one. Giving time for that to happen coincides with the Cardinals focusing on their coaching staff and Fitzgerald said he’ll speak to Michael Bidwill when things calm down on that front.

“I’ll sit down and talk to Mr. Bidwill and we’ll figure out what’s going to happen from there,” Fitzgerald said. “I know there’s a lot going on back home, new coaches and things are being hired, so he’s busy doing that and obviously the franchise’s future is most important, so I’m just going to take a little time until everything slows down a bit.”

Fitzgerald caught 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2018.