Mack Wilson becomes seventh Alabama player to leave for draft

Getty Images

Linebacker Mack Wilson has become the seventh Alabama player to apply for early entry into the NFL.

Wilson joins safety Deionte Thompson, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and cornerback Saivion Smith in leaving the Crimson Tide with a year of eligibility remaining.

“It has been an amazing three years at the University of Alabama, competing for three national championships and winning one,” Wilson wrote on social media in announcing his departure Sunday.

Wilson is one of the top inside linebacker prospects after making 71 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and seven quarterback hurries in 2018.

The deadline to enter the 2019 NFL draft is Monday.