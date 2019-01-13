Mike Wallace still not ready, inactive for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles keep waiting for Mike Wallace to return. They’ll have to win and try again next week if they want to see him.

The Eagles deactivated the wide receiver for today’s divisional round game.

He was activated from injured reserve a few weeks ago, has resumed practicing, and was listed as questionable for this week’s game. He’s been out since Week Two with a broken fibula.

The Eagles also deactivated quarterback Carson Wentz, cornerback Sidney Jones, linebacker B.J. Bello, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, and guards Matt Pryor and Chance Warmack.

For the Saints, the inactives include tight end Dan Arnold, running back Dwayne Washington, linebacker Manti Te'o, guard Will Clapp, defensive tackle Trey Hendrickson, tackle Derek Newton, and wide receiver Austin Carr.